Watch: Venkaiah Naidu felicitated at his residence

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu was appointed as the Vice President of India, a felicitation ceremony was held at his residence. Naidu's wife along with various other party leaders were also present during the ceremony. He got 516 votes out of the total 760 valid votes. He was contesting against Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who has served as Governor of West Bengal, who got only 244 votes.