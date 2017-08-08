Watch: Varun Dhawan can't hold his excitement for Akshay's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

With just three days left for the release of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Not just his fans, even other Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan are too excited for the film. The 'Badlapur' actor took to his Twitter handle to express his excitement and shared a video wherein he can be seen talking about Akshay's film. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', which highlights the issue of sanitation and open defecation in India, also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The movie is all set to hit theatres on August 11.