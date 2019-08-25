Watch: Tiger found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A tiger was found dead in Gondpipri Tehsil of Chandrapur municipality of Maharashtra on night of August 24. The reason for the death of the wild animal is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to initiate an investigation to find the reasons behind the death of the tiger. Recently, The United Nations had commended India for its efforts to successfully increase the numbers of the national animal which rose to 2,967, according to All India Tiger Estimation-2018 report.