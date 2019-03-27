Watch: Three simulations of A-SAT interceptor missile fired by India

India has shot down a low earth orbit satellite with an anti-satellite missile or also known as A-SAT. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation and informed that "India can now defend itself in space, and not just on land, water, and air, after the success of Mission Shakti." With this successful achievement India has become fourth country to have tested such an anti-satellite weapon after the US, Russia and China. A-SAT missile shot down the low earth orbit satellite within 3 minutes of its launch.