Watch: Thousands take holy dip in River Ganga on second day of Makar Sankranti

Thousands of people across India took a sanctifying dip in sacred Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on the second day of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti, is observed in January every year is one such festival. the festival denotes the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) as it travels on its celestial path. A thick blanket of security cover has been placed at the famous spot. People believe that the holy bath washes away all the sins of the year.