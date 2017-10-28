Watch: Team New Zealand attend practice session ahead of 3rd ODI against India

The New Zealand cricket team was seen attending a rigorous practice session on Saturday, a day ahead of their third ODI against India at Kanpur. Both the teams are surely looking to go all guns to finish off the series on a high note. The 3rd ODI series is locked at 1-1, after the visitors clinched the first match by six wickets and the 'Men in Blue' returned the favour in the second clash. The Green Park Stadium will host its first ever ODI under lights on Sunday.