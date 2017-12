Indian Cricket Team reached Bhubaneswar to play the 1st T20 match against Sri Lanka in Barabati Stadium, which is scheduled on Friday. Virat Kohli will not be available to lead the team for three match series. India won the ODI series by 2-0. Sri Lanka led by Thisara Perera misses out ace fast bowler Lasith Malinga in the squad. Next two matches will be played on Dec 22 and Dec 24 in Indore and Mumbai respectively.