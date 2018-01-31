Watch: Team India gear up ahead of 1st ODI against South Africa

After losing the Test series against South Africa by 2-1, India is all set to take on Proteas in the One Day International series that will commence on Thursday. India began practicing at Kingsmead cricket ground in Durban on Wednsesday. Indian squad miss out ace spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while South African team�s top batsman AB de Villeirs has been ruled out of the squad due to finger injury. The result of the series will determine the top spot for the team's ICC rankings. India is just few points behind the first spot lead by South Africa.