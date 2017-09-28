Watch: Surfing in India is on the rise

Surfing in India is on the verge of a mini revolution. The sport, which was introduced in the Southern coasts by Jack Hebner, more popularly known as the Surfing Swami, in the early 2000s, is seeing a phenomenal growth in popularity. Today, there are multiple surf schools in the East and West coasts of the country such as the Mantra Surf Club (Mangaluru), Shaka Surf Club (Mangaluru) and the Covelong Surf Point (Chennai). Surfing festivals such as the Covelong Surfing festival and the Indian Open of Surfing get more than 100 participants in multiple surfing categories. Surfing has also helped the fisherfolk, who were the first ones to pick up the sport. Many young men from the community work as full-time surfing trainers. "These surfing festivals bring people from various backgrounds to one place. And here they get to talk, learn and enjoy with each other. Due to surfing people now realise fisherfolk aren't hostile or uneducated. And we have also learned a lot from the people who come here," notes Murthy Megavan, who is often referred to as the father of surfing in the East coast of the country. The 2020 Olympics will feature surfing for the first time. While the Tokyo Games might be too early for budding surfers, the future is certainly bright. View More