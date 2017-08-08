Watch: A surfing championship for dogs

The second surfing championship for dogs, which was held at Pacifica in California last weekend, saw participation from dogs of all sizes and shapes.

A surfing championship for the dogs. Yes, you heard that right. The dogs are claiming their right to the beach by jumping on to the paddle and hitting the waves with their owners.

The overall championship was won by Abbie, an Australian kelpie, who has a Guinness World Record to her name.

Dog surfing first started in San Diego 12 years ago.

And while the event may seem inconsequential, competitive dog surfing is growing quickly, with contests popping up all over the world.

