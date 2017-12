Supporters of sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran on Sunday celebrated as early trends predicted the latter's win in the RK Nagar by-poll elections. Counting for the polls began today morning. Votes for the constituency, which felt vacant after AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa's death, were cast on December 21.