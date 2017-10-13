Watch: Supermodel Ketholeno Kense Vihienuo from Nagaland steals the limelight with her versatility

Graceful, humble and charming! Meet Supermodel, Ketholeno Kense Vihienuo, who belongs to one of Nagaland's biggest tribes, Angami community. Ketholeno first took up modeling only as a hobby, but when she got her first breakthrough in the industry by winning the Kingfisher Calendar Girl in 2014, things turned around and there was no holding her back.Since then, she has been steadily rising in the industry and achieved one of the country's premier fashion and lifestyle magazines, Vogue India's Women of the Year Award 2017 under the category of Vogue and Colours Infinity Young Achievers.