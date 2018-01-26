Watch: Spectacular fly past by IAF fighter planes over Rajpath

Celebrations of the 69th Republic Day concluded with a spectacular fly past by fighter jets of the Indian Air Force at the Rajpath on Friday. The fighter jets drew spectacular patterns as they hovered over the sky over the Rajpath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, visiting leaders of 10 ASEAN nations and other political personalities witnessed the national-level celebrations. Constitution of the Republic of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The big day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the nation.