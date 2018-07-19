Watch: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav uses cuss word in Parliament premises

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday used cuss word on being asked about his party's stand on no-confidence motion. The SP leader used cuss in the parliament premises. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on July 18. Opposition parties including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) supported the no-confidence motion.