Watch: South African President pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Earlier, Cyril Ramaphosa accorded guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He is on a two-day India visit to grace the Republic Day celebrations as the guest of honour. Ramaphosa will be accompanied by First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe, and a high-level delegation including nine ministers, senior officials and a 50-member business contingent.