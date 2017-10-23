Watch: Shikara racing in Dal Lake promotes tourism in Kashmir Valley

A Shikara racing event was organised by Army in Dal Lake in Srinagar as part of the Youth mela. In this mela, large number of locals participated. The racing started from the Lalit Gaht to SKICC and it attracted attention of locals as well as tourists towards Dal Lake. The motive of the racing was to boost the talent in local Shikara drivers and also to boost the tourism in Dal Lake. The participants expressed happiness and said that these types of events are boosting the tourism in Kashmir Valley.