Watch: Shazia Ilmi, other BJP leaders confront Pak supporters raising anti-India slogans in Seoul

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi and other party leaders along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members, confronted Pakistani supporters in South Korean capital Seoul where the latter group was anti-Modi and anti-India slogans. Ilmi along with her another party member asked the Pakistani group to have a civilised debate about their differences. However, when the Pakistani supporters intensified their protest, Ilmi and the other party leader too raised pro-India slogans to counter the anti-India group.