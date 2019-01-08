Watch: Scuffle breaks out between CPM and TMC workers during 2-day nationwide strike by trade unions
A scuffle broke out between Communist Party of India (Marxist) and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions in Asansol, West Bengal. Police had to intervene to put a stop to the scuffle. Central Trade Unions have called off a 48-hour strike demanding minimum wages, social security schemes and against privatisation of public and government sector.