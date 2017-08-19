Watch: Scuffle in Aurangabad Municipal Cooperation over 'insulting' of 'Vande Mataram'

The members of Shiv Sena, BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday created a ruckus in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) after the controversy on reciting 'Vande Matram'. The song was played at the beginning of the General Body meeting but two AIMIM members did not stand for the song. The members of the ruling bench objected to this and started raising slogans demanding action against them. This led to scuffle between the two fronts and the microphones were damaged. The mayor suspended the membership of two members for a day and adjourned the proceeding for an hour. After the house re-assembled, the same scenario led to deferring the proceeding for the second time. Security personals and cops were called in the house to handle the situation.