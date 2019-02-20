Watch: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet PM Modi in Delhi

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. He is on a one-day state visit to India and reached New Delhi on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at the airport, signifying the importance India attaches to this visit by one of the most powerful leader in the Arab world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Salman are expected to look at ways for enhancing defence ties, including having a joint naval exercise. The visit gains significance because before visiting India, the Saudi Crown Prince visited Pakistan and committed massive investments. PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of Pakistan not acting against terror outfits based on its soil and attacking India. The Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF last week may also come up for discussion.