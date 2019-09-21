WATCH: Rohit Sharma secretly records Shikhar Dhawan talking to himself on flight

Rohit Sharma had his social media into splits after he shared a video of his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan talking to himself during an air journey. He took to his Instagram to share the video and wrote, "No no he isn't talking to me! And he's too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji" The post soon got the attention of Shikhar Dhawan, who came up with a hilarious explanation over his act on flight. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh too commented laughing emojis on the post.