Watch: Road Caves in Massive Landslide in Himachal's Sirmaur District

A terrifying video has emerged on social media in which a road going up to the hills can be seen collapsing into the chasm in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

The video was shared by Congress leader Srinivas BV.

As details of the incident, which reportedly took place near Nahan town, are yet to be ascertained, there is no confirmation of any loss of life.

हिमाचल के नाहन में चंद पलों में ही भूस्खलन के चलते रोड पाताल में समा गयी । ईश्वर रहम कर..



Road goes down in a landslide after mountain cracks near Badwas, Nahan in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/e5614HbnWs — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 30, 2021

The National Highway 707 is now blocked due to the landslide.

Havoc In Himachal

Meanwhile, at least 204 people including locals and tourists are stranded in different locations across the Lahaul-Spiti district, the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said on Friday, 30 July.

Officials on Thursday, 29 July, said that all tourists stuck in Lahaul-Spiti district for the past two days due to landslides, will be be airlifted on priority.

The state government has been requested to provide a chopper to airlift all the stranded tourists, Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told the media, as quoted by IANS.

While the Manali-Chandigarh highway remains blocked near Mandi area due to a landslide, Kumar said that traffic on the Manali-Leh highway and the Manali-Udaipur highway have been restored.



The government has issued an advisory for tourists and locals to refrain from high mountains, wandering near rivers and other places vulnerable to landslides.

According to India Today, 14 people have died across the state due to flash floods and landslides at various places.

On Wednesday, 28 July, seven people died in the Lahaul-Spiti flash floods triggered by a cloudburst over the Tozing Nullah in Udaipur.

