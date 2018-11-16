Watch: Ranveer Singh's residence all decked up to welcome the newlyweds

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kept the entire nation glued to their phones waiting for an update to their wedding taking place at Lake Como in Italy. It took merely a few seconds for their first pictures to go viral. Now that the fans are satisfied, they are eyeing upon the pending reception ceremonies which will be taking place in India. Ranveer's residence in Mumbai too was decked up in fairy lights awaiting the arrival of the newlyweds. He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Deepika Padukone in a two-day ceremony on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. The couple wedded in a traditional Konkani ceremony on the first day followed with a traditional Sindhi wedding ceremony at the same venue on day two.