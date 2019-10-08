Watch: Rajnath Singh receives 1st of 36 Rafale fighter jets in France

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 8 took 'delivery' of the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets during a Rafale handing over ceremony. The fighter jets acquired from Dassault Aviation for the Indian Air Force in Bordeaux. After the ceremony, the Defence Minister will also take a sortie in the fighter jet. Singh is on a three-day visit to France, and his visit is aimed at 'expanding the strategic partnership' between India and France.