Watch: Rahul Vaidya Sings For Disha Parmar at Their Mehndi Ceremony

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on 16 July. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Photos and videos from Rahul and Disha's mehndi ceremony are going viral. In one video shared by a fan page, Rahul can be seen singing 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Disha Parmar also took to Instagram to upload a few moments from the ceremony.

Rahul proposed to Disha on her 26th birthday last year on Bigg Boss 14. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, Disha was invited in the Bigg Boss house. Rahul asked her once again if she would marry him and she said yes.

