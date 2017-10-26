Watch: Rahul Gandhi responds to boxer Vijender Singh's question on sports, marriage

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi revealed that he is a black belt in Aikido martial arts while replying to a question asked by Indian boxer Vijender Singh at a PHD chamber of commerce programme. Vijender had asked Gandhi why Indian politicians are seldom seen playing sports, Rahul replied that he plays a lot of sports and is even a black belt in Aikido. On being asked about his marriage plans, Gandhi said 'Jab hogi to hogi (it will happen, when it is bound to happen). I believe in destiny."