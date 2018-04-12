Watch: Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders hold candlelight march at India Gate against Kathua gangrape

Prominent leaders of Congress Party along with part president Rahul Gandhi held candlelight march at India gate on late night Thursday against Kathua gangrape case, where an 8-year-old girl was brutally raped and killed earlier this year. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed Center for not taking action against BJP Ministers trying to save accused. Priyanka Gandhi along with her husband Robert Vadra also joined the march. Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the Government should intervene in such cases of rape happening in the country.