Watch: Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on death anniversary

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari along with paid tribute to the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Sunday. The Congress leaders gathered at 'Shantivan', on the occasion of his 54th death anniversary. Born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad, Nehru served as the first Prime Minister of India from 1947 to 1964.