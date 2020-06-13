Watch: Quick Tips To Get Back To Studies After Lockdown Lethargy

With time it has started to sink in that the lockdown was just a measure to prepare and equip ourselves to eventually face the novel coronavirus. Gradually, we all have to go back to our previous lifestyle, incorporating some major changes in our daily hygiene protocols.

Initially sitting at home used to seem like a burden. However, as time went by, we conditioned ourselves to this lifestyle. A sense of lethargy began to creep into our systems, despite all the added household chores.

How Have Students Been Affected?

Amidst all the chaos and anxiety around, students find it extremely difficult to study. The added uncertainty regarding their exams or even the general course of action to be adopted in the future has just added to the confusion.

Though several educational institutes have canceled their exams, one can’t skip an entire semester for the same. It is important to be in touch with our academics, so that we can cope up with what lies beyond the lockdown.

There is no doubt about how strenuous it has become for students to get back into the groove. Increased exposure to screens, constant distractions at home, or just the constant lack of a healthy mental space have been preventing them to get back to what they used to otherwise do daily.

You are not alone in this. Here are some quick tips that students across the world have found helpful.

These are just a few options that you can try out. There is no one right way to about it. You can adjust them according to your needs and preferences. The only thing that is of prime importance at the moment is to keep yourself fit – both emotionally and physically!

