Watch: PU Chitra wins gold at Asian Indoor Games, but is AFI in trouble?

India's PU Chitra proved Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and her doubters wrong by clinching the gold medal in the 1500m women's race at the Asian Indoor Games in Turkmenistan.

The 22-year-old athlete from Kerala was omitted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) from the national team, for the London World Championships in August, even though she had won the outdoor gold in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar.

While her victory comes as good news, it casts a shadow over the AFI and its recent decisions. India is the country with third highest number of doping incidents in sports. To add to their woes, javelin thrower Davinder Singh Kang has threatened to compete for Italy unless he gets more government support.

Even though he is the first Indian to reach the World Championships javelin final the athlete has been left out of India's Target Olympic Podium Scheme, (TOPS), a sports ministry initiative started in 2015 to give financial help to medal hopefuls.