Watch: Protesters thrashed by Police personnel during Bharat Bandh over SC/ST protection act

Amid the ongoing Bharat Bandh across the nation, the Police personnel brutally thrashed the protestors in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday. Different groups including CPIML activists protested in Bihar's Arrah and blocked a train. Various groups raised slogans against the decision and came out on roads to raise voices of dissent. Markets were closed and roads were comparatively clear as entire India decided to oppose alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.