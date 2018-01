After winning the test series by 2-1, South Africa is all set to take on India in the series of six One Day Internationals matches in their home turf. South African top batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out from the ODI squad due to his finger injury. Indian ace spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were not picked in the 17-member Indian ODI squad. The first ODI will be held in Durban's Kingsmead cricket ground.