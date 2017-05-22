Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction: Live streaming & TV info

IANS

The Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction is available for all the kabaddi fans in India, to witness live. 12 teams will be bolstering their squad from the grand event, scheduled for Monday May 22.

The likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and owners of Federation Cup champions Bengaluru FC, JSW Group, have come aboard this time around, to give much-needed competition to the traditional four teams, including Patna Pirates, U Mumbai, Telugu Titans and others.

Raiders and all-rounders like Mohit Chhillar, Ajay Thakur and many more will be a part of the auction. So don't miss the enthralling event.

Auction schedule

Date: May 22

Time: 6 pm IST

Where to watch live

Live streaming - Hotstar

TV channels - Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3/HD