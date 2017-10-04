Watch: President Ramnath Kovind receives ceremonial welcome, guard of honour

President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday received ceremonial welcome and guard of honour in Djibouti. The president arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday for his four-day state visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia. It is Kovind's first foreign trip after he took oath as the President of India. It is his first visit to Ethiopia after former president V.V. Giri's trip in 1972. The president later met president of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh.