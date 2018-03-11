Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi's statue

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind paid respects to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius on Sunday. The President is on a six-day visit to the Aisland nations of Mauritius and Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, a region vital to India's strategic interests. President Kovind also visit Madagascar on March 14-15. This will also be the first ever visit by an Indian VVIP to the island nation.