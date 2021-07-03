Watch: Pragya Thakur Plays Basketball, Leaves Congress Surprised

In a video that is being circulated on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Singh Thakur can be seen playing basketball in Bhopal. Thakur has been mostly seen sitting in a wheelchair as she suffers from multiple ailments.

The BJP leader had visited the basketball court in the Shakti Nagar area on Thursday, 1 July, where she went to attend a sapling plantation event, and after seeing the players play on court, she decided to take a shot, NDTV reported.

In the video, the MP from Bhopal, surrounded by camerapersons, can be seen walking and dribbling the ball and finally netting it hoop, as people around her applauded.

Watch the video here:

भोपाल की भाजपा सांसद साध्वी ठाकुर को अभी तक व्हील चेयर पर ही देखा था लेकिन आज उन्हें भोपाल में स्टेडीयम में बास्केट बॉल पर हाथ आज़माते देखा तो बड़ी ख़ुशी हुई…



अभी तक यही पता था कि किसी चोट के कारण वो ठीक से खड़ी और चल फिर भी नही सकती है…?



ईश्वर उन्हें हमेशा स्वस्थ रखे.. pic.twitter.com/UQrmsXkime — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 1, 2021

Also Read: Pushkar Singh Dhami Appointed As Uttarakhand's 11th CM: Who is He?

Thakur's game, however, left members of the Congress 'surprised'. After the video went viral, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja said that he had only seen her in the wheelchair till now, but it was good to see her play basketball.

“I have seen MP Sadhvi Thakur wheelchair-bound so far. But today I am delighted to see her hands at basketball at the stadium. So far, it was known that she couldn’t even stand up or walk due to an injury. May God keep her healthy always,” he said.

Thakur’s elder sister Upama Singh called the incident as a “small thing”, reported news agency PTI.

“Many of you may not know that she has done a certificate course in physical education and bachelor of physical education. She was fit and fine before going to jail, where she was tortured and tormented,” she told PTI.

Story continues

Malegaon Blasts Case

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, has been hospitalised several times. In March, after she complained of breathing issues, she was airlifted from New Delhi to Mumbai.

It may be recalled that in January a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai had granted her exemption from physical appearance in the Malegaon case.

Thakur’s lawyer had filed an application saying she cannot travel regularly due to health and security concerns, according to PTI.

(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)

Also Read: Pragya Thakur’s Yoga Day Speech Slot Draws Flak From Cong

. Read more on India by The Quint.Watch: Pragya Thakur Plays Basketball, Leaves Congress SurprisedECB Announce Sanctions On Ollie Robinson For Old Racist Tweets . Read more on India by The Quint.