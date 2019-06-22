Watch: Police baton charge at locals amid BJP delegation visit in WB's Bhatpara

During Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) delegation visit in West Bengal's Bhatpara on Saturday, police baton charged at locals to clear the spot. Locals raised slogans against Bengal Police. Police tightened the security in the area. A three-member BJP delegation, led by former Union Minister SS Ahluwalia, arrived at West Bengal's Bhatpara on Saturday, where two people were killed and seven got injured in clashes between two groups believed to be affiliated to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.