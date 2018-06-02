Watch: PM Narendra Modi meets ESM Goh Chok Tong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Singaporean premier and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong on his last day of Singapore visit. Both the leaders held talks on issues of mutual interest. Post this meeting with Tong, PM Modi unveiled the plaque marking the immersion site of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier. PM Modi is on a 3-day Singapore visit aiming at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).