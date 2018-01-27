Watch:PM Modi welcomes Cambodian PM Hun Sen for ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Saturday. Prime Minister Hun Sen, who was among the 10 ASEAN leaders as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations will begin his state visit from today onwards. Both the Prime Ministers are expected to discuss wide range of issues with regard to India-Cambodia ties. The Cambodian Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.