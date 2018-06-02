Watch: PM Modi unveils plaque marking the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the plaque marking the immersion site of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier. He was accompanied with former Singaporean premier and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong. On this occasion, a musical group sung the bhajan 'Vaishnava Jan To Tene Kahiye', which is known to be a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi is on a 3-day visit to Singapore. His visit aims at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).