Watch PM Modi takes stroll with Chinese President Xi Jinping at East Lake in Wuhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping took a walk together at picturesque East Lake in China's Wuhan. On the last day of informal summit, the two leaders of Asian giants had conversation by the lake side. Leaders also shared tea during the walk. The walk will be followed by dinner hosted by Chinese President for PM Modi. The East Lake is the largest fresh water urban lake and popular tourist attraction in China. PM Modi will be departing for India from Wuhan later in the day.