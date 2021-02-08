‘Appeal Farmers to End Protests, Come Forward for Talks’: PM in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 8 February while addressing the Rajya Sabha appealed to the protesting farmers to end protests and hold discussions with the government over the three contentious farm laws.

“Elderly people are sitting in protests, I appeal to the protesters to end the protests and come forward for talks. We have always been ready for discussion, I appeal via this House,” he said.

“I assure you that MSP was there in the past, MSP is there presently and MSP will also stay in the future,” he added.

Slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said that while parties created ruckus on how the farmers’ protets were being handled, it did not bother to discuss the laws.

“There was a lot said about the farmers’ protests in the Parliament and it is essential to discuss those aspects, but the Opposition did not bother to discuss the laws themselves,” he said, adding that he is sure the Opposition would not have answers for the questions raised by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the House.

‘Opposition Took a U-Turn on Farm Laws’

Taking a jibe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over freedom of expression, PM Modi said that West Bengal witnesses stifling of dissent every day.

“I was listening to Derek (O’Brien) ji, he had chosen good words - freedom of speech, intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too,” he said.

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Indian National Congress (INC) saying that while the party talks about freedom of speech, it fails to highlight the Emergency.

“Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it, he is just one step away from it. But he didn't go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too,” he added.

PM Modi said that the Opposition is only interested in doing politics and criticised it for taking a U-turn on the farmers’ issue.

“You corner the government on the issue of the protests, you can do that, but I would have liked it if you would also have told the protesting farmers that change is important as well,” he added.

PM Modi slammed the Left parties for spiralling the ‘American conspiracy’ narrative since Lal Bahdur Shastri’s days.

“The left parties have been spinning the same narrative since Shastri ji’s days. They alleged American conspiracy over farm reforms against Congress leaders then and they are doing the same for me now,” he said.

PM modi appealed to the Opposition to come together and work for the betterment of farm reforms while trying to pacify the protesterd

‘The World is Watching India’

At the beginning of the address, PM Modi said that the world is watching India and has expectations from it.

“The world is watching India. There are expectations from India and there is confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet,” he said.

Calling India a land of opportunities, PM Modi said that the country is making efforts to realise its dreams.

“India is truly a land of opportunities. Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation which is young, full of enthusiasm and a nation that is making efforts to realise the dreams, with a resolve, will never let these opportunities simply pass by,” he said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to all the MPs who have put forth their views on various issues.

Lauding India’s COVID-19 fight, PM Modi said that India has come a long way when it comes to making vaccines amid a pandemic.

“India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we’re now here, when our nation is making vaccines for world. This increases our self-confidence,” he said.

“He further said that pandemic has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism,” he said.

Meanwhile, TMC MPs staged a walkout, as PM Modi began his address in the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi’s address comes amid multiple adjournments of the House as the Opposition has been trying to corner the government over the contentious farm laws and the prolonged farmers’ protests.

