Watch: PM Modi, Putin attend AIM SIRIUS Innovation Festival 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended AIM SIRIUS Innovation Festival 2018 in the national capital on Friday. Both the leaders interacted with the students, who participated in the event. Putin arrived in India on Thursday and was received by Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Putin is on a two-day visit to India to attend the 19th India-Russia bilateral annual summit, which is scheduled to start on October 5.