Watch: PM Modi, President Joko Widodo attend India-Indonesia CEOs forum in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the India-Indonesia CEOs forum in Jakarta on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, reached Jakarta last evening. He began his first official engagement in the Indonesian capital by laying a wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery and was then accorded a ceremonial welcome with a guard of honour at the Istana Merdeka-one of the six presidential palaces of Indonesia.