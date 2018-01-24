Watch: PM Modi presents National Bravery Awards 2017-18 to bravehearts children

Ahead of the Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented National Bravery Awards 2017-18 to bravehearts from India for their courage and presence of mind. The children have been selected from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Karnataka, Punjab, Meghalaya, Odisha, Nagaland, Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, on the basis of different acts of bravery. These awards are broadly classified into five categories, including the Bharat Award, Sanjay Chopra Award, Geeta Chopra Award, Bapu Gaidhani Award and the General National Bravery Awards. The National Bravery Awards are given under the aegis of the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) every Republic Day.