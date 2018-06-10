Watch: PM Modi, other SCO leaders attend signing of agreements ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders attended signing of agreements ceremony and joint press conference in China's Qingdao on Sunday. Earlier, PM Modi attended the SCO summit in Qingdao where he said that connectivity with the SCO nations is India's priority. PM Modi arrived in Qingdao on Saturday afternoon to attend the two-day long SCO summit, leading the first-ever delegation of India after the country became a full member of the grouping last year. He is on a two-day visit to China.