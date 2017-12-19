Watch: PM Modi meets victims affected by Cyclone Ockhi, assures all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the victims affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala's Poonthura. PM Modi interacted with the people and gave them assurance that the government will do everything possible to bring back the missing people. The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing. Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a meeting to review the situation arisen due to the Ockhi.