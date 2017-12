Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Kanyakumari and met the victims of cyclone Ockhi including fishermen and farmers. The Prime Minister will also review the status of relief operations at Kavaratti, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram. The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing.