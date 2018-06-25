Watch: PM Modi meets Seychelles President Danny Faure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the Republic of Seychelles Danny Faure in the national capital on Monday. During the meeting, both the leaders had a discussion on defence and security ties between the two countries, which are at a delicate stage at the moment. Meanwhile, Faure's official engagements during the visit, from June 22 to June 27, include meeting with the President of India, delegation level talks with the Prime Minister, calls by the Vice President and the External Affairs Minister, and an address to the India-Seychelles Business Forum.