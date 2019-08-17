Watch: PM Modi meets monks at Simtokha Dzong in Bhutan's Thimphu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, met monks at Simtokha Dzong in national capital Thimphu. PM Modi interacted with the young monks at the monastery. PM Modi earlier met his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering with whom he held bilateral discussions, and the two countries signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). PM Modi and PM Tshering also jointly inaugurated a power plant project and India's RuPay card which can be used at over 250 ATMS and over 800 merchant outlets across Bhutan.